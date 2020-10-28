A Denham Springs woman was indicted by a federal grand jury on wire fraud and identity theft accusations after prosecutors say she embezzled more than $750,000 of her employer's funds.
A grand jury returned the three-count indictment for Brittany Monroe Knapp, 34, who pled not guilty, according to a statement Wednesday from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana.
Between 2014 and 2019, Knapp worked for Oceans Behavioral, LLC, which is a subsidiary of Oceans Healthcare, the indictment said. Prosecutors say Knapp schemed to defraud the company between October 2017 and December 2019 by creating and controlling multiple PayPal accounts. She then used corporate credit cards Oceans Healthcare issued to two employees to send funds to the PayPal accounts and transferred the funds into her personal bank accounts.
Knapp also allegedly forged an employee’s signature on “capital expense request” approval forms and created fraudulent invoices in the names of real businesses, according to the indictment. She then submitted expense reports to Oceans Healthcare using these fraudulent invoices. After the reports were submitted, Oceans Healthcare then paid for the fraudulent credit card charges, according to the indictment.