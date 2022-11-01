A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to five years in prison Monday for running a 12-year-old boy over with his pickup truck while trying to outrun drug detectives in 2017.
Joshual Reynard Hilton, 37, pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge tied to the death of Samuel "Sammy" Lee III. The 12-year-old Baton Rouge boy was struck and killed on Old Hammond Highway near Gloria Drive during a high-speed police chase May 31, 2017.
The admission of guilt was part of a negotiated plea deal Hilton’s attorney Ronald Haley struck with prosecutors. Hilton was scheduled to be tried on three charges this week. The state agreed to dismiss meth possession charges as well as a count of first-degree attempted murder, which stemmed from allegations Hilton tried to intentionally strike Baton Rouge narcotics detective Alaina Mancusso as he made his getaway in 2017.
Hilton was already behind bars prior to Monday’s guilty plea in Louisiana state court. He was sentenced to 32 years in federal prison in April 2019 after being convicted of gun and drug charges in federal court.
It was unclear Tuesday if the state sentence will be absorbed into his federal prison stint.
The morning of the fatal 2017 encounter, the police department’s drug interdiction task force began surveilling a house in the 5100 block of Berryville Court for suspected drug activity. Officers began following Hilton’s Ford F-150 after he pulled into the driveway. Investigators said his short visit made them suspicious he’d just picked up a package of controlled drugs.
When detectives tried to block Hilton’s truck in at a red light in the 2300 block of O’Neal Lane, he began driving toward Mancusso as she stood in the road, an arrest warrant stated. Another officer shot him as he barreled towards the detective.
Hilton’s wound was not life threatening. He fled northbound on O’Neal Lane at a high rate of speed and officers saw him toss large amounts crystal methamphetamine out of the driver’s side window, the warrant alleged. As he sped westbound on Old Hammond Highway, Hilton rammed into Lee as the child was crossing the road. He stopped his pickup shortly after striking the boy and surrendered to police.
Police recovered 34 grams of crystal meth from the roadway along O’Neal Lane and found another 112 grams of the drug strewn about the pickup’s interior cabin, police said.
Fourteen days later, Hilton was indicted on several charges from the federal drug bust. According to authorities, East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputies raided his home in September 2016 after surveilling it for drug activity. Hilton made a run for it in that case as well. Behind the wheel of a BMW M4, he led officers on a pursuit that exceeded 100 mph along Old Hammond Highway. Hilton blew through stop signs, used the shoulder to pass other vehicles on the road and was also seen throwing drugs out the window during that high-speed chase. Deputies later recovered three bottles of promethazine syrup that he tried to discard. At Hilton’s house, investigators seized nearly 2,000 grams of meth, more than five pounds of marijuana, 22 more bottles of promethazine, a loaded Glock pistol and about $43,000 in cash.
At the end of a three-day trial in 2018, federal jurors found Hilton guilty of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. Hilton appealed those convictions, but the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld them in May 2020.