A Baton Rouge teenager who recently escaped from the local Juvenile Detention Center while awaiting trial in the 2019 killing of an elderly woman should be moved to an adult jail for the safety of the center's staff and others housed there, the facility's manager testified Tuesday.

But an attorney for Xavier Cade, 17, said transferring the teen to the Catahoula Correctional Center and keeping him in isolation in an 8-by-12-foot cell would amount to unconstitutional and "unconscionable" pretrial solitary confinement.

"That is not the answer," Mark Marinoff, who represents Cade, told state District Judge Beau Higginbotham.

An East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutor, however, noted that Cade was free on bond in the slaying of 74-year-old Angela Haymon when he was arrested in May on unrelated charges and sent back to the Juvenile Detention Center, from where he escaped Oct. 14 after he and several other juveniles allegedly overpowered a female guard and stole her car.

"He doesn't deserve the benefits of Juvenile Detention Center — he's violent," Assistant District Attorney Morgan Johnson argued to Higginbotham.

The judge said he would issue a written decision on Jan. 27.

Cade — who turned 17 last month — was 15 when he allegedly fatally shot Haymon on Dec. 30, 2019, during an attempted burglary in the carport of her Morel Avenue home in the Antioch Villa subdivision off Tiger Bend Road. He is charged with second-degree murder and will be tried as an adult.

His trial is set to begin July 11.

Johnson filed a motion to transfer Cade from the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after the October escape.

Juvenile Detention Center manager Shane Zanders Sr. testified Tuesday at a hearing on the motion that juveniles stay an average of 15 days at the facility, but Cade has been there since May.

"It's not a jail or a prison," he explained. "Detention is short-term. We're not a long-term facility."

Zanders added that violent offenders "pose a threat" to the center's majority female staff as well as other juveniles held there.

"Our facility is not capable of dealing with such an individual," he said.

Parish Prison Warden Dennis Grimes testified that the adult prison does not house minors, but instead contracts with the Catahoula Correctional Center or the jail in East Carroll Parish to house juveniles.

Eric Stott, the Catahoula center's assistant warden, said Cade would be held in a one-person observation cell, measuring 8-by-12 feet, and would eat his meals there. He would be allowed to use the recreation area by himself after the adult inmates were done recreating and have been returned to their cells.

The federal Prison Rape Elimination Act does not allow juvenile offenders to have contact with adult inmates.

Marinoff argued to Higginbotham that Cade would spend "every hour of every bloody day" in an 8-by-12 cell.

"It will be lockdown, pretrial, while he's presumed innocent," Cade's lawyer said.

Johnson told the judge that Cade needs to be moved out of the Juvenile Detention Center for the safety of the center's staff and other detainees.

Cade is currently being examined by two doctors to determine whether he was sane at the time of Haymon's death. He has been found competent to stand trial.

He was arrested following the October escape on charges of aggravated escape, armed robbery, battery of a correctional officer and theft of a motor vehicle.

Cade and several other teens escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center. They are all back in custody.

Cade took part in the attack on a female guard, Baton Rouge police Detective Darrell Carter Jr. testified Tuesday, but Marinoff said a police report also states that Cade tried to stop the continued beating of the guard.

If found guilty of second-degree murder in Haymon's slaying, Cade faces a life sentence in prison with the chance to seek parole after serving 25 years.