A 27-year-old East Feliciana Parish man accused of raping a 12-year-old Baton Rouge girl twice in April was indicted Wednesday.
Michael Sullivan Kennedy, of 2462 Schwing Drive in Jackson, was charged with two counts of first-degree rape by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury.
Kennedy allegedly raped the girl in East Baton Rouge on April 26 and April 28, the indictment says.
If found guilty of first-degree rape, he would be sentenced to life in prison.
Kennedy's case has been assigned to state District Judge Richard Anderson.