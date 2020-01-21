BR.russelllongcourthouse.adv TS 141.jpg
A Baton Rouge man has been sent to federal prison for more than a decade for his role in a major local drug trafficking ring that distributed crack cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said Tuesday.

Byron A. Lawson, 40, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick to 10 years and 5 months following his drug convictions, Fremin stated.

Last month, the drug ring's leader, James C. Hull, 41, of Baton Rouge, was given the same sentence by Dick.

Hull admitted directing several associates to store heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine in their residences to distribute to customers that Hull sent to those locations, federal prosecutors said.

Agents learned that Lawson supplied Hull with heroin and methamphetamine for distribution to others, Fremin said.

In April, another member of the organization, Johnny J. Mason, 36, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking drugs. He also had pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

