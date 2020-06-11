A Baton Rouge man accused of fatally shooting another man during a December robbery at BREC's Howell Community Park was indicted Thursday.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury charged D'Orsay Johnson, 19, with armed robbery and second-degree murder in the killing of Ivory Profit Jr., 25.

Profit's mother has said her son went to the park on Winbourne Avenue on Dec. 7 to meet someone who was selling an iPhone for $450 and had advertised it on an app.

Johnson's listed address, 5325 Linden St., is less than a mile from the park.

Baton Rouge police have said Profit's shooting highlights the need for caution when engaging in transactions with strangers. For several years, BRPD has designated "safe zones" for such exchanges to prevent people from being taken advantage of.

Each police district in the city has a safe zone in the parking lot, complete with a camera system. People can even notify the officer at the front desk when they arrive for extra security.

A second-degree murder conviction in Johnson's case would carry a mandatory term of life in prison.