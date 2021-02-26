Christie Mayeux, who has been an interim justice of the peace for St. Amant for almost two months, says she has been unable to hold court or process legal matters because she doesn't have enough records held by her predecessor.
But John Hebert, who abruptly quit the job in January just days into his new term, said Mayeaux hasn't contacted him personally for the records and is more than welcome to get them. All she has to do is come over and pull them from his office and the metal storage container on his home acreage in St. Amant where they are stored, he said.
"I've said that from the get-go," he said Thursday. "They can get a truck and trailer, and they can load everything up."
The 390 justices of the peace in Louisiana operate primarily as small claims courts with limited jurisdiction where the matters in dispute are worth less than $5,000.
They also handle other matters like evictions, marriages, notarizing documents and wage garnishments. Their courts are designed as a quicker, cheaper way than state district court to resolve small disputes.
But the courts also have limited oversight and can operate out of private homes and offices.
In Ascension, public records for the three justices of the peace are held in private buildings, not in the two taxpayer- and user-financed parish courthouses on either side of the Mississippi River or the clerk of court's online public database.
Hebert, who had served as justice of the peace for 12 years in St. Amant, narrowly won a hard-fought reelection campaign last fall for a third six-year term. But he hadn't even been sworn in when he stepped down in early January "to focus on the health of [his] family."
The Louisiana Supreme Court appointed Mayeux, who is the neighboring Ascension Parish justice of the peace in Prairieville, days after Hebert resigned from office.
Hebert's reelection bid came amid allegations raised by WBRZ that he was handling evictions outside his jurisdiction in 2018 and 2019. At the time, Mayeux commented on the evictions for the television station, claiming he was going for a "money grab."
Justices of the peace, and their constables, make money from each filing, so increasing the number of filings can boost their revenues.
Hebert disputed he was scheming to make money and said he had routinely acted as a notary for free while justice of the peace.
In 2019, he pulled in a little more than $113,000 in statutory salary and fees for his services, plus travel and other reimbursements, Hebert's reported figures say.
Those revenues came before office expenses of $7,630, however.
Hebert's departure and the dispute over records comes with political overtones for the fall, when his replacement will be elected.
Kim Segura Landry, who Hebert and Mayeux said has assisted with the delivery of some records this week, plans to run for Hebert's post in October. Hebert's election opponent last fall, Lynelle Johnson, also said she plans to run again.
On Tuesday, Mayeux did receive what she said was her first batch of records from Landry. She said it wasn't much; just a two-inch-thick stack that represents some of the current cases only.
"I told (Landry) that I want all the records, but they don't want to turn that over," Mayeux said.
The remainder of his records -- which Hebert estimated are about 98% of the public records for his former 3rd Justice Court -- remain in his office and metal storage container in St. Amant, he said.
Mayeux said she hasn't been able to reach Hebert, saying his office phone was disconnected, and has been dealing with Landry, a local lawyer who is a personal friend of both Mayeux's and Hebert's.
While Mayeux described Landry as Hebert's attorney, Hebert disputed that on Thursday. He said Landry had been his attorney a few years ago but was more of a friend acting as a go-between in this instance.
Mayeux said Hebert's failure to turn over all the records — or at least more of them sooner — has had real consequences for her and the people and businesses before his former court, the 3rd Justice Court.
She said she has had to try to piece together records from finance companies, employers and others to figure out the status of wage garnishments and other matters.
Mayeux said she believed the lack of records has meant some people are still having their wages garnished for past debts, even though they have been fulfilled already.
"The only thing we have been able to have is eviction court because we don't have files (for other matters)," she said.
Mayeux added that Hebert's resignation hasn't fully reached all the people with matters before his former court. She said her office receives multiple calls per week from people showing up at his St. Amant office for trial to find it is closed.
They eventually reach out to her office and ask to reschedule, but she said she has to tell them that she can't yet.
"I don't have the file," Mayeux said.
Mayeux's calls for help to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office, as well as the Louisiana Attorney General's Office and the Louisiana Supreme Court, have led to naught, she said.
Spokesmen for the AG's Office, which trains justices of the peace and constables, and for the Supreme Court and the state Judiciary Commission each said they have no jurisdiction over former justices of the peace.
"Regardless of that fact, the records should be made available to Justice of the Peace Mayeux, as she is serving by appointment to that office," said Robert Gunn, a Supreme Court spokesman.
Gunn said he could not say what person or entity could make a former justice of the peace turn over court records because it "appears to be a legal question."
"So, I am unable to answer that question," he said.
Hebert said he had some concern about just handing over all the records right off because he believes they remain his legal responsibility.
Landry couldn't be reached for comment Thursday, but Hebert said Landry suggested he provide Mayeux with the current records Mayeux needs to keep the 3rd Justice Court running.
He also said Mayeux has received more than the stack delivered on Tuesday, but acknowledged that vast majority of the records remain in St. Amant.
In his Jan. 6 resignation letter, Hebert promised the Louisiana Secretary of State's office that he would turn over his records to his interim replacement.
"I will maintain all files in my office and storage until the Supreme Court appoints someone to fill the vacancy, at which time I will transfer them to whomever is appointed," he wrote.
On Thursday, Hebert said he remains committed to doing that — all Mayeux has to do is ask him, he said.