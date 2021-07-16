The co-owner of Boil & Roux restaurant was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison after he violated the terms of his supervised release.
Restauranteur, producer and event promoter Adrian C. Hammond Jr., was convicted in 2017 of bank fraud, money laundering and obstructing the due administration of the Internal Revenue Code, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Hammond, 41, defrauded a local bank in 2013 when he used approved business loans for a restaurant called Best Boilers to illegally launder money. Then, between 2011 and 2016, he “attempted to impede and obstruct the IRS in an effort to unjustly enrich himself,” prosecutors said.
He was sentenced to one year and a day in federal prison for those offenses and ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release when he left prison in August 2019.
This week, Hammond was found to have violated the conditions of his release when he failed to report a DWI arrest to his probation officer in a timely manner. In that incident, he was allegedly driving more than 100 mph and was arrested by the Baton Rouge Police Department on several counts.
He also failed to comply with court-ordered substance abuse testing and treatment, the court found.
In addition to his new sentence, Hammond was ordered to pay his outstanding restitution balance of approximately $250,000.