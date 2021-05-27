A Port Allen man accused of fatally shooting an LSU post-graduate student working part-time at a Baton Rouge convenience store in 2019 is being sent to a mental facility for evaluation after doctors questioned his competency to stand trial.

Antonio D. Watts, 24, is charged with second-degree murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the slaying of Md Firoz-Ul-Amin, 29, at Mr. Lucky's Valero Gas Station on Airline Highway.

Watts was on parole and had recently failed to show up for scheduled drug treatment when authorities say he shot Firoz-Ul-Amin unprovoked and stepped over his body to get cash from the register in the early morning hours of Sept. 7, 2019.

State District Judge Kelly Balfour appointed two psychiatrists last fall to determine Watts' competency to stand trial. After reviewing their reports, the judge on May 12 ordered Watts sent to the state mental facility in Jackson for more evaluation and treatment.

Balfour scheduled a sanity review hearing for Nov. 15.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has said Watts confessed to the shooting, which was captured on store surveillance video.

The footage shows a man matching Watts' description enter the store wearing dark clothes and a black ski mask covering his face, and brandishing a handgun, an arrest report states. The intruder appeared "unprovoked" when he shot the clerk in his abdomen, detectives said.

The shooter is then seen "vicariously walking over the victim and gaining entry to the register area," the report says. He took about $300 from the register in addition to "petty cash and rolled coins beneath the counter" and flees the scene on foot, police said.

After his arrest, Watts "provided specific details about the crimes, which would only be known to the perpetrator" and "were confirmed from the video surveillance," detectives wrote in an affidavit.

Firoz-Ul-Amin, of Bangladesh, had earned his bachelor's degree and master's degree in computer science and engineering, respectively, from Jahangirnagar University in Bangladesh.

At the time of his death, he was studying computer science as a doctoral student and would have graduated with his doctorate from LSU in 2023. He had been planning to return home and get married, and bring his bride back to Baton Rouge as he finished his studies.

A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.