Ernesto Alonso testified Tuesday that he was forced to look on in shock and horror as his armed cousin, Frank Garcia, strangled a Highland Road couple with zip ties in October 2015 and stole money from their safe.
Alonso acknowledged, however, that he helped Garcia load the bodies of Denis "Bubbie" Duplantier and Suzanne "Suzy" Duplantier into Denis Duplantier's red pickup and then drove that vehicle to a Hammond truck stop as Garcia followed in Alonso's white truck -- a truck that Denis Duplantier had helped Alonso buy just two weeks earlier.
Alonso, 48, who performed landscaping work at the couple's Highland Road home and lived on Nicholson Drive property they owned, is standing trial on two counts of first-degree murder and faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged.
Garcia, 54, pleaded guilty last year to two counts of manslaughter in the killing of Denis Duplantier, 71, and Suzanne Duplantier, 70, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Alonso told an East Baton Rouge Parish jury late Tuesday that he and Garcia, who had just come into Baton Rouge from south Florida for a visit, were driving past the Duplantier home on Oct. 18, 2015, when he noticed the gate was open, so he decided to drive in and introduce Garcia to Denis Duplantier.
Alonso said he was speaking with Denis Duplantier in the kitchen when Garcia walked outside, then came back with a rifle and knocked Denis Duplantier to the ground with a blow to the ribs.
"What are you doing? Are you crazy?" Alonso recalled telling Garcia.
Alonso said the Cuban-born Garcia told him to shut up and said he was tired of living in the United States.
At that point Denis Duplantier yelled, "We're getting robbed!" and Suzanne Duplantier came running from the bedroom, Alonso testified. He said Garcia knocked her to the ground with a blow to the face, and then pointed the rifle at Alonso.
Garcia forced Denis Duplantier to put a zip tie on each of his hands, then Garcia used a third zip tie to connect those ties, Alonso said. Garcia also zip-tied Suzanne Duplantier's wrists and put duct tape around her ankles, and he even restrained Alonso for a time with zip ties and tape, Alonso said.
Alonso testified a safe in the house was already open, and Garcia removed cash from it.
"Tell him to take everything and leave us alone!" Alonso remembered Denis Duplantier saying to him.
Alonso said Garcia took Suzanne Duplantier into a bedroom and came back a short time later. He said he assumes Garcia put a zip tie around her neck while in the bedroom.
Garcia then unrestrained Alonso, who brought Denis Duplantier into the living room and sat him in a chair. Garcia then suddenly wrapped a zip tie around the man's neck and tightened it, Alonso said.
"Bubbie stretched out his feet. That really traumatized me. I've never seen anybody die like that," he said.
Alonso, with the Duplantiers' three daughters in the courtroom, said Denis Duplantier's last words were, "Tell my daughter I'm sorry."
Earlier Tuesday, before prosecutors rested their case, Lisa Duplantier, the couple's oldest daughter, identified jewelry belonging to her parents that was found in Garcia's Hollywood, Florida, home, where Alonso was arrested.
The items included Suzanne Duplantier's engagement ring, a bracelet with an LSU charm, a pair of earrings, Denis Duplantier's bracelet, three wristwatches, a stopwatch with his initials, and a belt buckle, also with his initials.
A crime scene investigator also testified that more than $159,900 in bills and coins believed stolen from the couple's home was seized from Garcia's home in south Florida.
Baton Rouge police Sgt. Aleesha Kuhn said the money — $159,752 in bills and $153.50 in coins — was brought back to Baton Rouge, where it was photographed, counted and deposited into a bank account by police.
As the jury was shown photos of the bills and coins, Kuhn testified that the money was found in pillow cases, a black wallet and a black zipper bag. Testimony a day earlier also indicted a large number of bills was discovered inside a red suitcase.
Alonso's attorney, Dwight Doskey, said in front of the jury that the bulk of the money was found in Garcia's room. Alonso testified that about $26,000 of the cash found in Garcia's home was Alonso's money.
When the Duplantiers' bodies were discovered at the Hammond truck stop inside Denis Duplantier's truck, zip ties were found around the couple's necks and wrists, and Suzanne Duplantier's ankles also were bound with zip ties, prosecutors have said. Both of their mouths were covered with duct tape, and Suzanne Duplantier was wrapped tightly in a table cloth from head to waist.
The jury previously saw surveillance video showing Denis Duplantier's pickup pulling into the Petro gas station and truck stop off I-12, followed shortly thereafter by Alonso's truck.