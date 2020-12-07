A Baton Rouge police officer's DWI trial was pushed back Monday after his court-appointed attorney said she only recently discovered her client was a law enforcement officer and questioned whether he could truly be indigent.

Dave Davis Jr., 31, also could be a witness in other cases handled by the East Baton Rouge Parish public defenders office, which would make it a conflict for the office to represent him, Assistant Public Defender Margaret Lagattuta told state District Judge Beau Higginbotham. She said she just learned Friday that Davis is a police officer.

Even though a prosecutor said Davis indicated his willingness to plead guilty, the judge decided to move the trial to Feb. 1 to give all sides time to sort out the issues raised in court Monday.

Davis was arrested Feb. 9 of this year on a DWI count and other charges after he allegedly ran a red light in his unmarked patrol car and crashed into another vehicle, injuring the driver.

He was not on duty at the time of the nighttime accident at the intersection of Airline Highway and Siegen Lane.

State Police said Davis became combative with medical personnel after the crash.

Troopers wrote in an arrest report that Davis appeared intoxicated when they arrived on scene. He started screaming at EMS workers and firefighters when they tried to help him out of his vehicle, then had to lean on them in order to walk to the ambulance, according to the report.

"While in the back of the ambulance, he refused to sit down, saying his knee was hurting," troopers stated. "Once he sat down, he punched the wall of the ambulance. … Mr. Davis was strapped to the bed in the ambulance and still managed to rise up and attempt to stand again."

Davis was transported to the hospital, where he was given a sedative "to calm him down so a CT scan of his injuries could be done," troopers said. "Mr. Davis' pupils were extremely dilated and he at times spoke incoherently or was non-responsive when asked a question, making it difficult to advise him of his rights."

The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office charged Davis in June with first-offense DWI, running a red light and failure to use a seatbelt.

Lagattuta said she learned last week that Davis is a police officer. Based on his job status, she said he does not fall in the range of indigency.

"He's not indigent," Lagattuta told the judge while acknowledging that, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she has not had a face-to-face meeting with him concerning his ability to hire an attorney.