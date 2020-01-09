A 42-year-old Baton Rouge man accused in a fatal shooting over an alleged bicycle theft was indicted Thursday on a second-degree murder charge.

Johnnie Ulises Santiago is accused of shooting shooting Guillwane Kaufman in the head outside an Airline Highway convenience store the evening of Aug. 24, standing over him and then walking away, "leaving him for dead" on the side of Victoria Drive, an arrest report states.

Kaufman, 36, died in the hospital several days later.

In the moments leading up to the shooting, Kaufman took a bike from outside the store and started to ride off, police said. Santiago exited the store and started chasing him, then pulled a gun and shot Kaufman.

Santiago faces a mandatory term of life behind bars if found guilty as charged.

The case has been assigned to state District Judge Fred Crifasi.

