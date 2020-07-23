A Baton Rouge man accused in a fatal October armed robbery and several other armed robberies around the same time is going to be examined by two doctors in an effort to determine his mental status.

Terrance Paul Hanks' attorney requested the sanity evaluation for his client, who is charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and nine counts of armed robbery.

Hanks, 22, of the 9300 block of Dancy Avenue, was indicted by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury in March and pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity the following month.

State District Judge Fred Crifasi, at lawyer Rodney Messina's request, appointed two doctors earlier this month to evaluate Hanks.

A sanity hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 13. Messina said Tuesday that the doctors will report back on whether they believe Hanks was mentally competent at the time of the alleged offenses, and now.

Hanks and two others — Demarcus Jemal Johnson, 19, and Isaiah M. Carter, 17 — were indicted March 5 in the Oct. 21 slaying of Hugo Sanchez Lopez, 22, during an armed robbery in the 12000 block of Cate Avenue, in the Ashley Place subdivision off Florida Boulevard east of Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Hanks, Johnson and Carter, who was 16 at the time of the killing, are charged in that indictment with second-degree murder and four counts of armed robbery stemming from the incident in which Lopez and three of his friends were robbed at gunpoint. Johnson also is charged with aggravated second-degree battery of one of Lopez's friends.

Messina said Hanks is not the alleged triggerman in the slaying.

Police have said two men approached several people that night at a home on Cate Avenue. A fight broke out in the driveway as the men attempted to rob them, and Lopez was shot and killed.

Police arrested Hanks as the purported driver of the getaway car in the shooting. Hanks told investigators he drove two other people to the Cate Avenue area and they had planned to rob someone, his arrest report states. He then heard gunshots before the others returned to the car.

Police said they matched the silver Toyota that Hanks allegedly had been driving to several other armed robberies that happened around the time of the shooting.

A gun left behind at the scene of the fatal armed robbery was linked to five separate shootings, according to booking documents. Three of the shootings occurred last year in a Scotlandville neighborhood known as the Avenues, police said. DNA evidence found on the gun matched Johnson, who lives just north of the Avenues and matched a physical description provided by witnesses to the fatal shooting, police said.

Hanks is named in three separate indictments. Johnson, of the 200 block of Bon Crest Avenue, and Carter, of the 2300 block of Marci Court, are charged in two separate indictments.

One of those indictments charges Hanks, Johnson and Carter each with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and three counts of armed robbery. The armed robberies occurred on Sept. 27, Oct. 14 and Oct. 29. The attempted murder counts related to the Sept. 27 and Oct. 14 robberies.

Hanks is charged in a third indictment, along with Qumonta Gross, 21, of the 6200 block of Arthur Vitae Drive, with two counts of armed robbery in an Oct. 9 incident.