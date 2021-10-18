Attorneys for Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy laid out an elaborate plan Monday to convince a federal judge their client should be released on bond, including building a recording studio at the 21-year-old's Utah home and hiring a security firm staffed by former soldiers to patrol the grounds.

Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick had previously rejected the idea that the chart-topping rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, should be released if he met certain bond conditions. She stated earlier this year that Gaulden is "inclined toward reckless, illegal, dangerous behavior" and no combination of bond conditions could ensure the community's safety.

Dick had not made a decision regarding Gaulden's bond Monday evening.

A grand jury indicted Gaulden on March 10 on charges that he possessed a firearm as a felon and that he possessed a firearm not registered to him in a federal database. Twelve days later, he was taken into custody by federal agents in Los Angeles after a brief car chase and returned to Louisiana.

He was booked into St. Martin Parish Jail in April and has remained behind bars awaiting trial.

Gaulden was present in the packed court Monday morning for the detention hearing, handcuffed and wearing a white mask. An overflow room was opened to accommodate the large number of spectators while remaining compliant with social distancing guidelines.

Gaulden's latest album landed at No. 1 on the Billboard charts earlier this month when it was streamed about 186 million times and sold about 10,000 copies.

Urging Dick to reconsider her previous judgement, Gaulden's attorneys argued that he would not pose a danger to himself or others if granted bond under certain strict conditions, such as house arrest.

Gaulden recently purchased a home in northern Utah to be near the family of a childhood tutor who took him under her wing, according to testimony. His attorneys pointed out that, while staying in Utah periodically over the past decade with the tutor's extended family, Gaulden has refrained from engaging in criminal activity.

If Gaulden were to move permanently to the Utah residence near his support network, they reasoned, he would be kept in line by an adoptive family eager to keep him out of jail.

But prosecutors pointed out that, although Gaulden has not committed crimes during his stints in Utah, he has been arrested for various infractions while in contact with those loved ones who prosecutors said would steer him on the right path during his home confinement.

In February 2017, Gaulden pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm in connection with a nonfatal drive-by shooting on Kentucky Street in Baton Rouge. The November 2016 shooting occurred two days after Gaulden turned 17.

In 2018, he was arrested on a domestic violence charge. He eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery.

On Mother’s Day 2019, Gaulden was involved in a shooting in Miami that left a bystander dead. Gunmen opened fire on the rapper and his entourage outside the Trump International Hotel; his girlfriend was wounded. Members of his crew, who were legally armed, returned fire, fatally striking a bystander. Miami-Dade police ruled Gaulden’s associates acted in self-defense.

In September 2020, Gaulden and 15 other people were arrested during a video shoot at a vacant lot in Baton Rouge on various gun and drug possession charges.

Gaulden's attorneys also suggested a "checks and balances" system in the form of private security company Bedrock Special Projects to patrol his Utah home. The highly trained guards would have a plan in place to keep certain people — such as convicted felons — away from the residence.

Finally, the chairman of Gaulden's record label testified that the company would construct a recording studio in Gaulden's house so he could continue making music while under confinement. His attorneys would not feel pressured to request the judge lighten his bond conditions later if the rapper could continue working, they said.

Prosecutors argued that it was unlikely any of the conditions pitched by the defense would make a difference, given Gaulden's pattern of behavior. They noted that, even in St. Martin Parish jail, which has extensive security, Gaulden had been involved in a fight.

Prosecutor Will Morris called the rapper's pattern of behavior "disturbing."

Other details that emerged during the hearing include the FBI's name of an investigation into Gaulden called "Operation Never Free Again" — an apparent reference to one of Gaulden's rap monikers: YoungBoy "Never Broke Again."