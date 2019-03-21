A Baton Rouge man convicted of raping and stabbing a woman in her Hundred Oaks area home 36 years ago was exonerated Thursday after fingerprint technology showed he didn't commit the crimes.
Archie Williams had been sentenced to life without parole in 1983 — a conviction based on the victim having identified Williams in a photographic lineup presented by investigators.
The exoneration comes after improvements in technology allowed investigators to match fingerprints from the scene to another man, who committed several other rapes in the years after Williams' conviction, according to attorneys with the Innocence Project, which has assisted Williams with his case since 1995.
"Once a person is convicted, the criminal laws are rife with vast, insurmountable procedural hurdles intended to favor finality over truth," said Vanessa Potkin of the Innocence Project. "While we have come a long way in allowing convicted people access to evidence for DNA testing, we have a long way to go when non-DNA evidence of innocence is at issue. Given what we now know about wrongful convictions, that they occur at alarming rates, we must create pathways for truth to prevail."
Williams was released from custody Thursday after 19th Judicial District Commissioner Kinasiyumki Kimble announced that the conviction was vacated. Williams left the courthouse surrounded by several relatives who had traveled from Baton Rouge from across the country to welcome Williams into freedom.