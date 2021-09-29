A Florida man accused in the 2015 killing of a Highland Road couple in their 70s pleaded guilty Wednesday to two manslaughter counts in exchange for a 30-year prison term.
Frank Garcia, 53, would have faced a mandatory sentence of life in prison if he had been found guilty of first-degree murder.
Garcia’s guilty plea came shortly after an East Baton Rouge Parish jury, which was selected late Tuesday, was sworn in Wednesday morning.
Frank Garcia was charged in the slayings of Denis "Bubbie" Duplantier, 71, and Suzanne "Suzy" Duplantier, 70. Garcia's cousin, Ernesto Llerena Alonso, who did landscaping work for the Duplantiers and lived on other property they owned, faces first-degree murder charges in a separate trial.
The couple's strangled bodies were found Oct. 19, 2015, in the backseat of their red pickup at a Hammond gas station.
Garcia's trial ended before opening statements even began. The judge and lawyers took Monday and Tuesday to pick a jury, but shortly after the jury entered the courtroom Wednesday the lawyers gathered again to discuss a settlement.
Authorities have said the Duplantiers were robbed and beaten in their Highland Road home, where they lived almost all of their 48 years of marriage, before they were kidnapped and killed.
A safe inside the Duplantier home was found open, with cash missing, authorities have said. Blood was located in several rooms. Authorities believe Garcia, 53, of Hollywood, Florida, and Alonso, 48, entered the couple's home and beat them to get the information needed to open the safe.
A large amount of cash and a number of items believed stolen from the home, including jewelry, were found at Garcia’s residence in Florida, according to authorities.
Alonso's white pickup was captured on surveillance video as it followed the couple’s vehicle into the Petro truck stop in Hammond, authorities have said. Alonso’s truck was later discovered at Garcia's home in Florida.
State District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts presided over the case.