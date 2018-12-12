A children's rights group was appointed Wednesday to represent a Baton Rouge man in his court-mandated resentencing for the 2007 killing of a retired Southern University administrator.

State District Judge Lou Daniel's appointment of the Louisiana Center for Children's Rights came after Jauve Collins' court-appointed attorney asked to be relieved from representing Collins, 28, who was 16 when he fatally shot Henry Bellaire, 69, during an attempted armed robbery.

Ron Johnson's request to withdraw as Collins' attorney followed the Louisiana Public Defender Board's recent entering into a $1 million contract with Center for Children's Rights to represent more than 80 juvenile offenders awaiting resentencing hearings in cases where prosecutors are fighting to retain their life without parole prison terms.

Collins was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009 and sentenced to a mandatory term of life without parole, but the U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 struck down automatic life sentences for juvenile killers and said they're entitled to a hearing to try to demonstrate they're capable of reform.

Daniel had appointed Johnson to represent Collins in his resentencing without pay.

Johnson, who has been fighting for funds to hire a psychologist and a social worker to testify about Collins' mental state and family history, cited the Louisiana Public Defender Board's recent contract with Center for Children's Rights in his written motion to withdraw as Collins' attorney.

Johnson, during a hearing Wednesday, told Daniel that Collins was uncomfortable with having new legal representation because of his comfort level with Johnson.

But in light of the contract between the Public Defender Board and Center for Children's Rights that provides funding for the juvenile resentencings, Johnson said it was in Collins' best interest — and Johnson's — to have the children's rights group take over.

"I told him it was unfair to him not to receive the (state) resources," Johnson said later outside Daniel's courtroom. He added that his decision to withdraw was a difficult one because of the trust factor he had established with Collins.

Prosecutor Terri Russo Lacy did not object to Johnson's withdrawal and the Center for Children's Rights's appointment. She said the state wants Collins to be represented to the fullest.

Bellaire was a neighbor of then-East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Kip Holden.

Collins fatally shot Bellaire with a sawed-off shotgun blast to the chest in the driveway of Bellaire's Scotlandville home. Bellaire was helping one of his daughters unload groceries at the time.

Two other Baton Rouge men, Jonathan Dunn and Tedrick Davis, pleaded guilty to an accessory charge in the case and were sentenced to five years in prison. They testified against Collins at his trial.