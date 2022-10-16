It’s a diversionary program designed to treat military veterans with addiction woes and mental health issues who’ve fallen on the wrong side of the law.
An alternative to the traditional criminal justice standard, it aims to give former servicemen and servicewomen a second chance.
A pair of judges at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse are leading an effort to bring a veterans court to East Baton Rouge Parish by January.
The district court was recently awarded a $700,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to fund the first four years of program.
“Veterans are a unique population within our community, having served in the military. Some of them come back with mental health issues, addictions to certain narcotics, and then they wind up in the criminal system,” said District Judge Ronald Johnson, who will preside over the parish’s veterans court. “The current trend is to have different models of approaching crime, and that’s why we instituted this court.”
Just shy of 20,000 military veterans live in East Baton Rouge, according to U.S. Census numbers. Johnson said he hopes to have the new court up and running in East Baton Rouge by Jan. 1. He envisions a regimented program with 25 to 30 veterans participating each year.
The pre-trial diversionary court would require veterans to plead guilty to their respective charges, but they’d receive no sentence and the guilty plea would be held in abeyance while they complete the multi-phased program, a rigorous road of counseling, detoxing and constant monitoring designed to take at least two years to finish.
Once the vets complete all the steps and graduate from the program, the looming charges are removed from their records.
“Basically if you’re a veteran, your training has pre-disposed you for certain types of offensive conduct when you’re in a pressing situation,” said Johnson’s twin brother Don Johnson, chief judge of the 19th JDC. “So the federal and state government have recognized that some of our veterans need specialized corrective measures, because of their special circumstance.”
The concept of a special court to address veterans’ needs is not a new one. It’s the brainchild of pioneering Judge Robert Russell, who was presiding over the drug and mental health treatment courts in Buffalo, New York, when he created the nation’s first veterans court model in 2008 as a hybrid between the two other courts. Since then, more than 600 veterans treatment programs have been set up in courtrooms across the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.
Don Johnson will also play an integral role in the implementation of the new model. He’s presided over the district’s re-entry court, and his current docket includes the drug treatment and pretrial diversionary and recovery courts. Those specialty courts that he’s handled will the team create the district’s veterans program.
Don Johnson, who’s served on the bench since 1999, said East Baton Rouge has lagged behind other parishes across the state that have incorporated non-traditional courts into their folds. He delighted in the notion of prosecutors, defense attorneys, probation officers and the treatment team working together with the judge to devise a rehabilitation plan to stabilize each veteran that appears in the court.
“All of you all collaboratively working toward a remedy,” he said. “And a solution is not adversarial. If it needs to be, it will. But the initial objective is everybody seated at the table, and it’s an agreement.”
State lawmakers passed legislation in 2014 enabling district courts in Louisiana to establish treatment courts for veterans charged with felonies or misdemeanors. People facing violent charges like murder, manslaughter, rape, domestic abuse or any DUIs that resulted in death are not eligible. The statute also prohibits vets who’ve been convicted of or have pending charges for homicide or serious sexual offenses.
The 21st Judicial District welcomed the state’s newest veterans court in Livingston Parish over the summer. The 22nd Judicial District established one of the state’s first programs in December 2017, treating veterans in Washington and St. Tammany parishes. So far 55, vets have successfully completed the program, said 22nd District Judge Raymond Childress, who presides over that court.
“When they come to that understanding that we're doing this because we have their best interests at heart, that's usually when we see them really kind of get traction and start to move forward in the program,” Childress said.
Ron Johnson said he and his team reviewed the 22nd district’s program and have modeled East Baton Rouge’s version off “evidence-based” best practices from around the country. The aim will be to connect the participants with the resources to address the root causes of their criminal behavior.
They’ll make regular courtroom visits and will have to appear before a judge tracking their progress once a week. They’ll be required to undergo random drug testing, receive intensive treatment, learn recovery skills, and get mentorship from sober veterans.
“Once you go through a period of sobriety and being off the drug, then you begin to treat the individual for the problem. You’ve got to deal with the substance abuse,” Ron Johnson explained. “And if, in your evaluation we determine there’s a mental health problem, then we have to develop a track for that mental health treatment as well. Because you can’t treat one without the other.”
Many participants will be combat vets struggling to re-adjust to civilian life. Some have fallen into homelessness or developed drug addictions to cope with their anxieties. Others grapple with lingering issues from living through the hell of war. Dysfunctions like traumatic brain injury or mental illnesses like post-traumatic stress disorder are often holdovers from the battlefield that afflict them years after they’ve been discharged.
Between 11% and 15% of combat veterans since the Vietnam War-era have suffered from PTSD, according to Veterans Affairs officials. One in five show symptoms of cognitive impairment or a mental health disorder, according to Justice for Vets, a Virginia-based advocacy group that trains court staff and helps implement many of nation’s veterans courts.
Sexual trauma is also another major trigger for veterans. About 23% of women report sexual assault while they’re in the Armed Forces, and 55% experience some form of sexual harassment in the military, VA statistics show.
The agency indicates that while female vets are more likely to fall victim of sexual misconduct in the military, more men have endured sexual trauma in the ranks because of how much men outnumber women.
The DOJ recently completed training for eight staff members in the 19th JDC who will run the program. Now Ron Johnson says he and program leaders are putting the finishing touches on the curriculum, which could include a fifth phase that teaches vets who need it how to responsibly use prescription medications.