A 16-year-old Baton Rouge boy pleaded not guilty Tuesday in the June shooting death of an 18-year-old whose body was dumped behind Olympia Stadium.

Jah'Marie Street, who was 15 when Davonta Deon London was killed, was indicted on a second-degree murder charge in September.

London was shot in the head. His body was dumped June 26 in the parking lot of BREC's Perkins Road Park in broad daylight.

A second-degree murder conviction could result in a term of life in prison without the possibility of parole for Street. If found guilty on that charge, a sentencing hearing would have to be held to consider his youth and other factors.

Street's next court date is March 9.

