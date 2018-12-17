A Baton Rouge man pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and cruelty to a juvenile in the 2012 beating death of his 8-year-old son, Xzayvion Riley, and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Michael Anthony Robertson, 52, was scheduled to stand trial next month on first-degree murder, a conviction on which would have carried a sentence of life in prison without parole.
Under the terms of his plea agreement, Robertson will be given credit for the 6 1/2 years he has been in custody since Xzayvion's death in June 2012.
Coroner's officials determined the boy died of overwhelming infection caused by a ruptured bowel from blunt force trauma to his abdomen. Prosecutors claimed the death was the result of an "escalating pattern" of physical abuse at the hands of Robertson.
Xzayvion's mother, 38-year-old Lavaughn Riley, also is charged with first-degree murder. She does not have a trial date. Robertson was her boyfriend at the time of their son's death.