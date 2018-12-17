A Baton Rouge man pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and cruelty to a juvenile in the 2012 beating death of his 8-year-old son, Xzayvion Riley, and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Michael Anthony Robertson, 52, was scheduled to stand trial next month on first-degree murder, a conviction on which would have carried a sentence of life in prison without parole.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, Robertson will be given credit for the 6 1/2 years he has been in custody since Xzayvion's death in June 2012.

Coroner's officials determined the boy died of overwhelming infection caused by a ruptured bowel from blunt force trauma to his abdomen. Prosecutors claimed the death was the result of an "escalating pattern" of physical abuse at the hands of Robertson.

Prosecutor: Escalation of abuse caused death of Xzayvion Riley Xzayvion Riley’s mother testified Tuesday that her son was afraid of Michael Anthony Robertson — the boy’s father and accused killer — because…

Xzayvion's mother, 38-year-old Lavaughn Riley, also is charged with first-degree murder. She does not have a trial date. Robertson was her boyfriend at the time of their son's death.