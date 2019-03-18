East Baton Rouge Parish jurors won't hear the cases of two men accused in the 2015 robbery, beating, kidnapping and slaying of a Highland Road couple in their 70s, a state judge ruled Monday.

State District Judge Trudy White granted a motion for a change of venue filed by attorneys for Frank Garcia, 51. Lawyers for the other defendant, Ernesto Alonso, 45, joined in that request.

A trial date is still set for June 17. Prosecutors have not said which man will be tried first. Both men are charged with two counts of first-degree murder, but the death penalty is not being sought.

East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Ron Gathe told White he will ask a higher court to review her ruling.

The judge said she hasn't decided whether a jury from another parish will be selected and then moved to Baton Rouge for the trial, or whether the trial will be held where the jurors are selected.

The bodies of Denis "Bubbie" Duplantier, 71, and Suzanne "Suzy" Duplantier, 70, were found Oct. 19, 2015, in the rear seat of their pickup truck at a Hammond gas station. They had been strangled.

Alonso performed landscaping work for the Duplantiers and lived on other property owned by them.

Alonso's white pickup was captured on surveillance video as it followed the couple’s truck into the Petro truck stop, authorities have said. Alonso’s truck was later recovered at Garcia’s residence in Hollywood, Florida.

A safe inside the Duplantier home was found open, with cash missing. A large amount of cash and a number of unspecified items believed stolen from the home were found at Garcia’s residence in Florida, authorities said.

Investigators said they believe Alonso and Garcia went into the Duplantier home and beat the couple to obtain information needed to open the safe. Blood was found in several rooms, according to police.