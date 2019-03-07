A judge refused Thursday to reduce a Baton Rouge man's 45-year prison sentence for shooting and paralyzing his then-girlfriend while she bathed in her home in 2017.

Carl Thompson II, 48, claims the prison term that state District Judge Richard Anderson imposed in December is excessive and amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.

Thompson shot Angela Gabriel, 43, six times while she took a bath at her Lake Lawford Court home, permanently paralyzing the mother of four children from the chest down.

Thompson, the father of her two youngest children, was convicted last summer of attempted second-degree murder and faced up to 50 years behind bars.