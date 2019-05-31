Environmental activists won't be marching across the Sunshine Bridge in Donaldsonville and the I-10 Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge this weekend as part of their five-day push toward the Governor's Mansion, an attorney for the protesters said Friday.

Community groups had filed suit Wednesday in Baton Rouge state court after Louisiana officials denied them permission to march on the two bridges spanning the Mississippi River, but after a hearing Friday state District Judge Wilson Fields neither granted nor denied the groups' request for an order allowing them to march on the bridges.

Protesters seek court permission to march on Interstate 10 bridge in Baton Rouge, Sunshine Bridge NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Environmentalists are seeking a court order allowing them to march on two southeast Louisiana bridges to protest pollution …

The judge instead scheduled another hearing for June 12, which is too late for the protesters, whose march ends Monday in Baton Rouge.

Bill Quigley, an attorney for the protesters, said they are disappointed but will not give up their fight against pollution by petrochemical companies.

The environmentalists kicked off their march Thursday. It is scheduled to end Monday at the Governor's Mansion.

They had hoped to march Saturday on the Sunshine Bridge and Sunday on the I-10 bridge in Baton Rouge, when they would have the least impact on traffic.

Attorneys for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and the State Police argued it isn't safe for the protesters to be on the bridges.

Quigley said about 50 marchers are making their way toward Baton Rouge. They began in St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes. He said buses will take the protesters across the bridges.