Veteran prosecutor Ronald Gathe Jr. was sworn in Monday as the new U.S. Attorney for the Baton Rouge-based Middle District of Louisiana.

Gathe, who was officially nominated by President Joe Biden, was confirmed last week by the U.S. Senate and sworn in by U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson of Baton Rouge.

"I'm really looking forward to this part of this chapter of my life and look forward to serving the people of Louisiana," Gathe said Monday.

The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District essentially acts as the federal district attorney for a nine-parish area: East Baton Rouge, Ascension, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. The office has 60 attorneys and support personnel.

Gathe, a graduate of Xavier University and Southern University Law Center, is the first Black person nominated by a president for the position in the Middle District. The district was created in 1972.

Jackson and Stan Lemelle are Black men who served as U.S. Attorney in the Middle District without having been appointed by a president.

Gathe succeeds Brandon Fremin, who had been the Trump administration’s appointee until he resigned at the end of February with the Biden administration planning to appoint a replacement. Ellison Travis has been serving as the interim.

Since January, Gathe had been Chief of Trials for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Iberville, West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee parishes.

From 2001 to 2021, Gathe served as an assistant district attorney in the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Baton Rouge, where he served as section chief from 2009 to 2021.

Since 2001, Gathe had also been working as a private attorney at his own law firm, the Law Offices of Ronald C. Gathe Jr. & Associates in Zachary.