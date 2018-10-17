A 41-year-old Baton Rouge man pleaded guilty Wednesday in the bizarre death of his wife in 2016.

Kalvin Hawkins and Shadelle Hawkins, 49, were arguing outside their Rosenwald Road home on July 30, 2016, when she climbed into the driver's seat of his pickup. He pulled her out of the truck and began to drive away, police have said.

Shadelle Hawkins grabbed onto the driver-side door as her husband tried to pry her hands loose. Kalvin Hawkins abruptly stopped after driving about 300 feet, and his wife was thrown to the ground and hit her head, police said.

Kalvin Hawkins left the area after realizing she was unresponsive, a police report states. Shadelle Hawkins died Aug. 18, 2016, from what coroner's officials called traumatic brain injury caused by blunt impact to the head.

Kalvin Hawkins was charged with negligent homicide and hit and run driving involving death. He entered what his attorney, Drew Louviere, called a best interest guilty plea Wednesday to a reduced charge of conspiracy to commit negligent homicide.

State District Judge Beau Higginbotham will sentence Hawkins on Jan. 29. He faces up to 2½ years in prison.