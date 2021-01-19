Murphy Painter, the former Ascension Parish presidential candidate, has asked the state Supreme Court to disqualify all the judges in the parish from hearing his lawsuit claiming a conspiracy by parish officials and businesses to sabotage his 2019 campaign.
Painter's petition says Ascension's politics are so close-knit that he can't get a fair hearing with any of the judges and needs another judge who isn't sitting on the local bench to hear his case.
Attorneys for one of defendants say Painter's claims of potential bias don't have sufficient basis and should be thrown out.
Brought in October, Painter's lawsuit claims Parish President Clint Cointment, District Attorney Ricky Babin, insurance agent Dustin Clouatre and his employer, Hughes Insurance Service, and the Pelican Post, a local news website, conspired to harm his reputation during the election. Painter claims they worked together to record and publicize edited clips that falsely insinuated that he had covered up child rapes in the early 1990s, when he was a top sheriff's deputy.
The defendants say those Painter's allegations are spurious, and they have sought to throw out the damages case before trial.
Painter says each of the five judges on the 23rd Judicial District Court bench, including the judge now handling his case, Steven Tureau, have conflicts of interest that should force them off the case.
Painter says his suit "involves elected officials whose political influence and support is fervently sought by judicial candidates in the 23rd Judicial District Court."
"Such political influence and support poses a substantial risk of actual bias or prejudgment to such an extent that (they) would be unable to conduct fair and impartial proceedings," Painter says.
He points, for example to one judge, Alvin Turner Jr., whose son, Travis Turner, serves on the Parish Council and may have a role in weighing in on matters related to the suit. He also notes a multi-million dollar courthouse construction project that has involved the oversight of Chief Judge Jason Verdigets, President Cointment and other local officials.
In a criminal case against former Parish President Kenny Matassa a few years ago, Verdigets cited the same close involvement with Matassa over the courthouse project to recuse himself from hearing that case. Another local judge heard the case and acquitted Matassa.
Separately, another judge found Verdigets could preside in Matassa's co-defendant's case because that defendant was not a public official who was involved with the courthouse.
Painter filed a recusal motion before Tureau on Jan. 8, but followed up with a similar petition to the Supreme Court after hearing from the judge last week.
Painter has claimed three conflicts with Tureau. Painter's attorney, Kim Segura Landry, was the campaign manager for Tureau's election opponent last fall, Chris Bridges.
Before becoming judge in January and during a grand jury investigation into the coverup allegations, Tureau was an assistant district attorney working for Babin and, the suit alleges, touted Babin's favor with him during the campaign last year.
Another new judge on the bench, Cody Martin, was also one of Babin's assistant district attorneys and, the suit claims, represented Cointment as parish president and "has direct knowledge of facts involved in this litigation as a result of his representation."
Defense attorneys for Babin disputed the grounds for recusal. They said Tureau's mere employment as an assistant district attorney and alleged "favor" by the district attorney weren't enough to support removing him from the case.
The attorneys say Landry has made no allegation that Tureau was actually involved in Babin's grand jury probe into the coverup claims.
The defense's state district court motion doesn't address role of Painter's plaintiff's attorney, Landry, in the campaign of Tureau's fall election opponent. Landry didn't raise that alleged conflict, however, in the original state court recusal request but only in the one before the Supreme Court.
The defendants' motions seeking to throw out Painter's entire lawsuit had been headed toward a hearing on Friday before Tureau.
On Thursday, with the recusal motion pending before him, Tureau continued the Friday hearing and indicated that he wanted to have an in-person status conference on Tuesday afternoon to "'clear up the record' and set hearing dates," Painter's petition alleges.
On the following day, Painter sent the recusal motion to the Supreme Court, incorporating largely the same allegations as the state petition's.
Tureau, who took office this month following his election last fall, replaced an interim judge, who retired from a parish outside the 23rd JDC. That judge, Emile R. St. Pierre, had been filling in for former 23rd Judicial District Judge Jessie LeBlanc, who resigned in February after her racist text messages and eight-year affair with an Assumption chief deputy came to light.
The petition doesn't raise a personal conflict with the only other judge in the judicial district, Tess Stromberg, but claims the entire bench has another conflict in hearing a case involving Cointment. The council contributes $700,000 per year to the court's annual budget, which is developed by the president's administration and approved by the council.
A similar argument was raised by former St. James Parish President Timmy Roussel more than three and a half years ago as he faced corruption charges originally brought by Babin's office, but an ad hoc judge rejected the claim.
After the Painter coverup allegations were published following Cointment's primary win, Babin announced he would be calling Painter before the parish grand jury for informational purposes only — to find out if there are rape victims who have not been disclosed and to bring their attacker to justice.
The grand jury determined later there had be no coverup, but by then Painter had withdrawn and Cointment was declared the winner. Painter wasn't working for the sheriff's department at the time of the false coverup allegations.
In court papers responding to Painter's suit, Cointment and Babin have claimed the allegation are baseless and the suit should be bounced out of court.
"It is rife with conclusory allegations and assertions that create a winding, 'connect-the-dots' recitation of allegedly related events that occurred over approximately 26 years (1993 to 2019), all of which, Plaintiff, alleges, caused him to withdraw from the Ascension Parish President election of 2019," attorneys for Babin responded last month.
Babin and other defendants say Painter's withdrawal from the race -- as opposed to his losing at the polls -- undercuts the claim that he suffered damage to his reputation that hurt his election chances.