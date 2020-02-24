The state and Baton Rouge NAACP chapters said Monday they would file a complaint with the state Supreme Court against a south Louisiana judge who admitted to using racial slurs directed at two black officials in her district, saying that to do otherwise would make them complicit.

After having denied that she used racially charged language in text messages, District Judge Jessie LeBlanc told television station WAFB on Sunday that she used the word "n-----" while referring to an Assumption Parish Deputy and a court employee, both of whom are black. Photocopies of the messages were included in an affidavit signed by former Assumption Parish Chief Deputy Bruce Prejean, with whom LeBlanc had had an affair.

Eugene Collins, president of the NAACP's Baton Rouge chapter, said his organization, as well as the state chapter, intended to file a formal complaint with the Supreme Court after initially calling for LeBlanc to either step down or be removed from the bench.

Collins said LeBlanc's apology to the two officials during her television interview and her offer to meet with the NAACP leaders had not changed their minds.

"We don’t plan on backing down," Collins said. "It would mean that we’re complicit. We can’t do that."

WAFB: Assumption judge admits to using racial slurs in text messages: 'I should have never said it' After having denied that she used racially charged language in texts to a former lover, a south Louisiana judge on Sunday admitted during a te…

LeBlanc told WAFB she believes the messages were altered and didn't show the entire conversations. An affidavit provided to The Advocate from the Sheriff's Office said the messages had not been altered.

LeBlanc's current term expires at the end of the year. She has said she intends to seek re-election.

Jill Craft, LeBlanc's lawyer, had previously denied that her client sent racially charged messages. LeBlanc said in her TV interview she used racial slurs during a time of anger when her relationship with Prejean ended.

"I should have never said it. It is uncalled for. I was angry," LeBlanc said. "I was upset but it’s no excuse.”

NAACP chapters seek resignation of judge accused of using racial slurs in text messages The state and Baton Rouge chapters of the NAACP called Friday for the immediate resignation of 23rd Judicial District Judge Jessie LeBlanc aft…

The messages led District Attorney Ricky Babin to send notices to some 2,100 defendants and lawyers in the three parishes where LeBlanc presides. He said last week the messages gave the appearance of bias in cases involving black defendants, as well as witnesses and jurors.

Others have called on LeBlanc to recuse herself from criminal cases, saying her relationship with Prejean created a conflict of interest.

The Louisiana Supreme Court appointed a series of temporary judges while LeBlanc was on sick leave earlier this year after news of the affair surfaced.

The courts reopen on Wednesday.

+2 New texts from Assumption judge's cellphone to former chief deputy air threats, more racial slurs, affidavit says The Assumption Parish sheriff released more text messages Thursday afternoon from the cellphone of a judge he says sent racially charged comme…