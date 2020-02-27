Two doctors will examine suspected Baton Rouge serial killer Kenneth Gleason to determine whether he was sane when he allegedly shot two black men to death in 2017, a judge decided Thursday.

State District Judge Beau Higginbotham also ordered the doctors to determine whether Gleason, 25, is currently mentally competent.

+3 Alleged Baton Rouge serial killer Kenneth Gleason's trial pushed back to April 27 The trial of alleged Baton Rouge serial killer Kenneth Gleason which had been set to begin next month has been pushed back to April.

The judge canceled Gleason's April 27 trial date and scheduled a sanity hearing on that date. A new trial date was not set.

Higginbotham's appointment of the doctors came at the request of Gleason's new attorney, Ashly Earl, who made his first appearance in the case Thursday. Earl declined comment afterward.

Gleason's former attorney, Chris Alexander, was suspended Jan. 14 on an interim basis by the state Supreme Court as a result of Alexander's December arrest in Livingston Parish for allegedly fraudulently filing court documents to get a client out of jail.

+2 Attorney for alleged Baton Rouge serial killer Kenneth Gleason suspended by state high court The attorney for alleged Baton Rouge serial killer Kenneth Gleason has been suspended from practicing law by the state Supreme Court, putting …

Gleason, who is white, is charged with second-degree murder in the Sept. 12, 2017, killing of Bruce Cofield, and first-degree murder in the Sept. 14, 2017, slaying of Donald Smart.

He's also charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder stemming from a Sept. 11, 2017, incident in which he allegedly fired several shots into the home of the only black family on the Sandy Ridge Drive block where he lived with his parents. Two men were inside but not injured.

Authorities have said the three nighttime shootings were apparently random and possibly racially motivated.

Cofield, 59, was shot as he sat at a bus stop on Florida Street near South Acadian Thruway. Smart, 49, was killed at the Alaska Street BREC park while walking to his overnight shift at Louie's Cafe.

Prosecutors decided not to seek the death penalty after consulting with Smart's family. Gleason would be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder. Second-degree murder also carries a penalty of life imprisonment.

+4 Kenneth Gleason won't face death penalty in September slayings in Baton Rouge A prosecutor announced Wednesday she won’t pursue the death penalty against a 24-year-old Baton Rouge man accused in the apparently random kil…

Gleason is linked to Cofield's killing and the nonfatal shooting through DNA evidence, and to both fatal shootings and the nonfatal incident through ballistics evidence, authorities have said.