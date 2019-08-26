A Baton Rouge teenager accused of fatally shooting his father in their Shenandoah home on June 3 pleaded not guilty Monday to second-degree murder.

Anthony Templet, 17, was arrested on a manslaughter count after the shooting death of Burt Templet but was indicted earlier this month on the more serious murder charge.

Anthony Templet is accused of retrieving two handguns from his father's bedroom and firing multiple shots during an argument. He confessed to the shooting in an interview with detectives but claimed his father was the aggressor.

Templet called 911 after the shooting and reported he had shot and killed his father. When later questioned about the shooting, he told detectives his father didn't threaten him and was unarmed. He also described their relationship as dysfunctional.

Templet's lead attorney, Jarrett Ambeau, has alleged an extensive history of child abuse. He has said Burt Templet had for years isolated his son from other family members, forbade him to attend school and often physically abused him.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III has said his office will continue to review evidence and could ask the grand jury to reconsider its indictment in the future based on any new revelations.

A second-degree murder conviction could carry a sentence of life in prison without parole for the teen. Manslaughter is punishable by up to 40 years behind bars.

Templet's next court date is Nov. 5.