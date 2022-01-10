A Baton Rouge man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death at a Jefferson Highway apartment they shared will be examined by three doctors to determine whether he was sane at the time, a judge decided Monday.

State District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts also tasked the doctors with determining whether Connor Regan, 28, is competent to assist his attorney and stand trial in the June 6, 2020, slaying of Kinnedy Smith, 21.

Regan's attorney, Philip House, had filed a motion last month asking for the appointment of a sanity commission to evaluate his client.

"It appears to counsel that an issue exists as to defendant's mental capacity," House wrote in the motion.

Foxworth-Roberts scheduled a sanity hearing March 24.

Regan, who has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to second-degree murder, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged.

Regan called 911 the morning Smith died and directed police to the apartment, telling them he had stabbed his girlfriend and driven away, a police report states. He was arrested later that day in Crowley, showing injuries consistent with someone who had recently attacked another person with a knife, police said.

Regan and Smith had been in a relationship, and the stabbing at Arts at Jefferson Heights was the result of a domestic incident, according to police. Smith's friends said the couple began dating around January 2019.

Regan was arrested in Pointe Coupee Parish in November 2019 after a couple said they saw him physically abusing Smith on the side of the road. Pointe Coupee prosecutors charged Regan with battery of a dating partner, a misdemeanor.

Regan never signed up for a pretrial diversion program that could have included domestic violence counseling. Prosecutors still plan to pursue the Pointe Coupee charge, hopeful that a conviction would show a pattern of abuse that could be introduced at his murder trial in Baton Rouge.