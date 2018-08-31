A 54-year-old man already serving a 22-year prison term for several robberies has been indicted in the 1987 abduction and rape of a woman in Baton Rouge.

Edward Earl Parker, who was arrested in May after DNA linked him to the three-decade-old incident, was indicted Thursday on aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping.

Deputies connect man already in prison to 1987 rape case, 2000 attempted kidnapping incident A 53-year-old man already behind bars in a state prison was rearrested Wednesday after East Baton Rouge deputies linked him through DNA eviden…

The victim was waiting in her vehicle at a traffic light at Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Airline Highway on June 16, 1987, when a man knocked on her window and asked for a ride, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has said.

The woman agreed, and the man pulled out a knife and ordered her to drive to an area off Hoo Shoo Too Road where he raped her, authorities said.

The rape and kidnapping charges both carry mandatory sentences of life in prison.

Parker's case has been assigned to state District Judge Bonnie Jackson.