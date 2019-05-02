Two men withdrew their manslaughter guilty pleas, but not their pledge to cooperate with authorities, in a 2015 shooting in Baton Rouge and pleaded guilty Thursday to a lesser crime after a murder charge against the suspected triggerman was dismissed.

Reginald Tewell Irvin, 26, of Baton Rouge, and Vernon Johnnie Jordan III, 28, of Baker, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and were sentenced to 30 years in prison.

State District Judge Beau Higginbotham gave both men credit for the three years they have served since their arrest in the case.

Irvin's attorney, Dedrick Moore, said outside the courtroom that the men will serve "far less time" under their new deal with prosecutors. Niles Haymer represented Jordan. The original deal called for the men to serve at least 20 years, but this deal has much less prison time.

Irvin and Jordan pleaded guilty two years ago to manslaughter in the October 2015 slaying of Gerald Penny and agreed to testify at the trial of Dedrick Lawless, the suspected shooter. But last year the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office dismissed second-degree murder and home invasion charges against Lawless.

Attorneys for Irvin and Jordan then filed motions to withdraw the manslaughter pleas, which Higginbotham granted Thursday. The state did not object.

Irvin and Jordan once again agreed to testify truthfully in any future proceeding in the homicide case.

"Given the nature of their participation in the offense and their continuing cooperation in this matter, we believe this to be an appropriate resolution and the 30-year sentence fair," District Attorney Hillar Moore III said afterward.

The investigation into Lawless, 27, of Lithonia, Georgia, "will continue," Moore added.

Lawless' attorney, Margaret Lagattuta, has said there was no physical evidence linking him to the killing of Penny, who was shot multiple times in the 10000 block of Avenue H.

Irvin told detectives that Lawless and Jordan picked him up the day of the slaying, and Lawless said he had been offered money to kill Penny, a police report says. When the three men arrived at the home where Penny was staying, Irvin knocked on the door and told the homeowner to leave for his own safety, which he did, the report states.

Jordan and Lawless then entered the home to find Penny, Irvin told police. When Penny fled, Lawless followed him to the corner of Avenue H and Woodcock Street, where he shot Penny several times, the report says.