To those who loved her, Dusty Lawless was a huge Saints fan, the life of the party, a best friend to her little brother — and a mom.
In the grim statistics of Louisiana, Lawless, 41, an Ascension Parish resident, was another woman killed at the hands of her boyfriend or significant other in state that annually ranks among the worst in the nation for homicides of women by men.
The first one on the dance floor when everyone else was playing wall flower, Lawless had a zest for life and good times. But it was all cut short nearly six years ago, family members said.
"It doesn't matter the atmosphere. She will find a way to have fun," her brother, Rusty Lawless, said.
"Just a happy, carefree person," added April Lawless, Rusty's wife. "She wanted to live her best life, basically."
Ascension prosecutors say Justin Wayne Smith, Lawless' onetime boyfriend, beat her severely in her head and the rest of her body, then left her unconscious at her home for hours. He was the last person with Lawless and texted her brother hours afterward that he couldn't wake up Lawless following a night with her at her home on Aug 6, 2016.
Rusty, who was living with her at the time but wasn't home that night, found her the next afternoon. She lingered in a coma for two weeks before she died on Aug. 22, 2016.
Some closure — finally
Lawless' family and her two sons — one now an adult and the other on the cusp of adulthood — got a measure of closure earlier this month when Smith received 30 years in state prison without the benefit of parole. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in October and received his prison sentence on March 14.
The deal avoided a trial to pursue a second-degree murder conviction that could have brought a mandatory life sentence but would have dredged up painful memories for Lawless' friends and family.
Smith's case had lingered in court for five and a half years. COVID shut down courts, further delaying an already-slow legal system.
In statements to the court before Smith's sentencing, family members asked for the maximum prison time allowed under the plea — 30 years. They say Smith did not show remorse and emphasized the pain he has inflicted on their family.
"Tremendous relief," said Ron Lambert, Lawless' ex-husband of 16 years, describing his feelings after Smith's sentence.
Lambert is the father of one of Lawless' two sons and retained power of attorney. He tracked Lawless' case and showed up for hearing after hearing through the years — along with others waiting for justice for her family.
Lambert said he and Lawless, a Galvez native whom he met more than 22 years ago, remained friendly after their separation. Coming in the immediate aftermath of 2016 flood, her loss was a devastating blow for him, Dusty's sons and the rest of her family.
"I could never get it off my mind. It was rough on me, very rough," Lambert said.
Smith's defense attorney, Jarrett Ambeau, said the plea agreement offered the best statement on his client's behalf. A spokesman for District Attorney Rick Babin didn't respond to an email sent last week seeking comment on the sentence.
A violent past
When Lawless died, authorities quickly zeroed in on Smith, her on-and-off boyfriend for about a year or so. He had a history of domestic violence allegations against him going back at least to 2003, court documents show.
Lawless had increasing reservations about her relationship with him, family members and court papers say.
In preparing for a potential trial, prosecutors in Ascension Parish had documented 14 separate allegations of prior domestic abuse by Smith. That includes acts against Lawless, his past girlfriends, his sister and his mother.
Prosecutors paraphrased Smith's mother in saying that she lives in fear of her own son because "he is bipolar, on steroids and goes crazy."
Through the years in Ascension, Smith had been arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, witness intimidation, telephone harassment and assault counts that were later dropped by prosecutors — sometimes because victims did not wish to pursue them.
In January 2009, with some of those Ascension charges pending, Smith also was convicted on federal drug and weapons charges in Baton Rouge. He was given five years and one day in prison after DEA agents busted him in an attempted drug deal at Tanger Outlets mall in Gonzales in October 2006, court papers say.
Smith got out of prison in late July 2012, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
'Stay away'
Lawless began dating Smith soon after she and Ron Lambert agreed to a separation in their marriage. But family members said they soon realized Smith was out of character for the woman they knew.
Lawless shared her concerns about Smith's abuse, family members said. But she couldn't get herself completely away from him, hoping, family members say, that she could somehow "fix" him.
"I tried, you know, telling her, 'Stay away.' Her friends did. Her family did, and she did for a while and he kind of weaseled his way back in," April Lawless said.
Among the allegations outlined in court papers, Smith, who outweighed the petite Lawless by 80 pounds and was more than a foot taller, punched Lawless in the face and broke her jaw in late 2015, about eight months before she was killed.
Lawless accused Smith of choking and raping her a few weeks later, on Dec. 22, 2015, after a dispute about their relationship. She had found out about Smith's criminal history after the punching incident, according to text messages quoted in court papers.
The next morning, Lawless told friends that she would be too embarrassed to explain her injuries to a doctor, was contemplating reporting him to sheriff's deputies and said she was "done" with him.
But Smith remained in her life and was accused of battering her further in the months later. He pushed her down and broke her tooth three months before her death, the court documents say.
'Not as simple as it may seem'
Advocates against domestic violence say women in abusive relationships can have a hard time getting out for a number of reasons — especially when children are involved. Prosecutors found a text message from Smith threatening to kill Lawless in front of her children if she left him.
Abuse can actually escalate after someone leaves, so people being abused often plan their departures carefully, which takes time.
"A lot of times it's not as simple as it may seem. They may not feel safe to leave," said Mariah Wineski, executive director of the Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Wineski said a number of factors keep Louisiana's rate of domestic violence high, including a lack of state funding for shelters that leaves limited capacity for women trying to escape and a reluctance to pursue batterers when victims don't want to testify.
According to the Violence Policy Center, Louisiana had the nation's fifth highest rate of slayings of women by men in 2019. That's before a sharp rise in domestic violence incidents over the past two years during the pandemic.
Rusty Lawless, Dusty's brother, said he believes his sister was continuing to take steps to get away from Smith at the time of her death and hopes her story can help others do the same before it's too late for them.
"If the word gets out and it helps one person get the strength to say, 'Hey, this could happen to me. This could be me,'" Rusty Lawless said.