A Baton Rouge man with several prior gun-related convictions was sentenced to five years in federal prison Friday for illegally possessing firearms twice last year, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin reported.
Christopher Carter, 28, was found to be in possession of different 9 mm semi-automatic pistols on June 12 and July 5 of 2017.
"As long as unrepentant violent felons choose to illegally possess guns we will be there to enforce the law," Fremin said.
Carter was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson, who stated in court that Carter had five previous convictions, three of which involved firearms.