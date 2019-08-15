A Gonzales man who had more than 600 images of child porn on his computer and phone pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to possession of child pornography.
Henry Babin, 29, had images and videos of young children, including infants, engaged in various sex acts, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said in a news release.
Agents discovered the images when they executed a search warrant for Babin's property and found him living in a detached shed that had been converted into a private residence, Fremin said.
U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson did not set a sentencing date for Babin.