East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Wednesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is working from home.
"I have hardly no symptoms at all," said Moore, 65, who was re-elected without opposition in July. He has been the parish's chief prosecutor since 2009.
Moore, who has been experiencing sinus infection-like symptoms for several days, said he tested positive Tuesday night after running a mild fever after a workout.
Moore said he has notified everyone with whom he has recently come in contact so they can monitor their health.
He plans to return to his office when it is medically appropriate to do so.
Other elected officials in Louisiana to test positive for the virus have included U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry; state Rep. Ted James, of Baton Rouge; state Senate President Page Cortez, of Lafayette; state Rep. Tony Bacala, of Prairieville; 19th Judicial District Judge Richard "Chip" Moore; and state Rep. Reggie Bagala, of Lockport, who who died from the virus.