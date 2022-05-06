A Central businessman who led that city's successful incorporation effort nearly two decades ago testified Friday at the trial over the creation of St. George that Central didn't skip a beat after becoming a municipality in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Russell Starns, who chaired Central's incorporation effort, recalled that the city-parish had told organizers that Central wouldn't have the ability to provide public services in that area.
Starns said Central proved the city-parish wrong.
Central handed off much of the city's day-to-day functions to a private contractor, with a few services still managed under the city-parish's umbrella.
"There was no drop in services or the quality of services in the city of Central," Starns said while being questioned by Sheri Morris, one of the lawyers for St. George.
He also testified that development in Central improved "drastically" after its incorporation.
St. George organizers used Central as the model to craft preliminary plans for the city's operation. Central was the last municipality to incorporate independently in East Baton Rouge. It did so in 2005.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Metro Council leader LaMont Cole are trying to stop St. George's incorporation, arguing in a lawsuit that the city-parish could lose $48 million-plus in annual revenue if St. George's incorporation occurs, causing layoffs and cuts to services.
Starns, like St. George's organizers, said he was motivated to incorporate Central in order to create a new school district that would provide better schools for Central's young people.
Called as a witness by St. George organizers, Starns noted that Central was modeled after Zachary. Both municipalities have two of the top school systems in the state, he said.
Starns said Central's initial budget was $3.5 million, prompting John Murrill, one of the attorneys for Broome and Cole, to point out to Starns that St. George's proposed budget for its 86,000 residents is some $48 million.
St. George has a population three times larger than Central's and would become the state's fifth-largest city if it is created.
Morris told retired state District Judge Martin Coady that the defense will call its remaining witnesses next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The plaintiffs rested their case Thursday.
Coady is not expected to rule from the bench once testimony is completed. His eventual ruling will be appealed and ultimately it is expected to land at the Louisiana Supreme Court.
St. George's incorporation was approved by 54% of participating voters within its boundaries during an October 2019 election. The lawsuit has put the matter on hold.
In addition to creating a school district, St. George proponents also want to gain more control over how some of their tax dollars are spent. The proposed city's budget would be built on sales tax revenue generated within its boundaries.
St. George organizers have indicated they want the city-parish to provide garbage collection and recycling, sewage and wastewater treatment, emergency medical services and 911, animal control, and parks and recreation. A private contractor will handle many administrative functions and municipal services, such as public works, maintenance of traffic signs and signals on municipal streets, drainage, planning and zoning, financial bookkeeping, building inspections, purchasing procurement, public relations, emergency response and floodplain management.
Law enforcement and fire protection would remain as-is. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office currently provides police services in unincorporated parts of the parish. The St. George Fire Department already provides services in St. George area.