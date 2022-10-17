The director of a medical clinic who established a character development course for Iberville Parish school children had his employees label their classroom gatherings as "group psychotherapy" sessions in an effort to bill Medicaid. When the federal program balked at paying, local jurors found, he had his clinic intentionally misdiagnose the students with mental health disorders they never showed signs of having.
A federal jury last month convicted Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Medicaid fraud. The panel found that, as CEO of the St. Gabriel Health Clinic, he used children to help support $1.8 million in bogus claims.
“It's really unthinkable and even cruel to think that someone misdiagnoses people on purpose,” said MindBody Baton Rouge founder Toni Bankston, a local mental health expert. “Our system is designed so that services in schools are assigned based on those diagnoses. So potentially, you could have a child who is put into a category unnecessarily. Therefore, this is affecting how his education plan is going to unfold over the next few years, unless someone discovers what's going on.”
Medical scams are nothing new. Since 2007, federal fraud investigators have charged more than 4,200 people who’ve collectively overbilled the Medicaid program by nearly $19 billion, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
According to his indictment, Kirk's nonprofit clinic held a contract with the Iberville Parish School Board and had satellite clinics at multiple schools in the district. He set up development sessions labeled "Character Counts!" but had employees falsely label them as group psychotherapy sessions so he could request federal subsidies.
Medicaid doesn't pay for school-based sessions deemed educational in nature, and the federal government eventually refused payments because students hadn't been diagnosed as needing mental help. In turn, prosecutors said, Kirk had his workers brand students with "Axis I" anxiety disorders that re-started the payments.
Marilyn Brown Antwine, one of Kirk’s high-ranking staff members also indicted on federal charges, even fired an employee for refusing to change the billing codes on invoices that had been denied by Medicaid, the charges against her show.
Kirk was convicted Sept. 23 on conspiracy to commit health care fraud and five counts of health care fraud. Sentencing before U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson is set for Jan. 12. His Baton Rouge attorney, Craig Holthaus, could not be reached for comment Friday.
“This verdict demonstrates that the Department of Justice, along with our federal and state partners, will marshal the necessary resources to protect the vulnerable who rely on (Medicaid) as well as the taxpayers who fund it,” U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr., the Middle District of Louisiana’s top prosecutor, said in a statement.
The St. Gabriel Health Clinic, which still operates, is a federally qualified health center sanctioned through Medicaid to provide a broad array of medical services, including behavioral health treatments. The non-profit began contracting with the Iberville Parish School District in 1997 and established satellite clinics on the campus of East Iberville Elementary & High School, a combined school that serves pre-kindergarten through 12th grades. In 2011, the clinic also began providing services at the Math, Science and Arts East Iberville Academy.
Court records show it was around the time when the clinic expanded its footprint in the school district that Kirk began the scam. According to the government, he directed his employees to obtain signed parental consent forms for all students at the beginning of each school year. That allowed Kirk and others to interact with children without having to notify parents for the remainder of the year.
Entire classrooms were placed in character development programs the clinic sponsored at the schools. Kirk pressured his employees to approve "progress notes" that said the schoolchildren required group psychotherapy during the sessions, which often happened during regular class periods while teachers were present, his indictment said.
Many of the students in the classes weren’t even Medicaid recipients, court documents indicate. Authorities said they were little more than educational workshops disguised as mental health counseling.
Stephanie Francis, a Louisiana spokeswoman for the Mental Health Association, said the national advocacy group has seen an increase in fraud in the mental health community nationwide, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The difference with a mental health diagnosis is that you’re not always looking at blood tests, you’re not looking at MRIs,” Francis said. “You're looking at opinions and tracks of behavior that are dependent on the expertise. So it does lend itself to possibilities of fraud.”
Doctors and mental health officials who spoke with The Advocate all agreed that psychologists and certified counselors must undergo tons of vetting and screening to receive their licenses for practice. Programs like Medicaid also have extensive internal auditing mechanisms in place to stamp out fraudulent operations, they said.
Arthur Joffrion, who took over as the Iberville school district’s superintendent in 2016, said a concerned parent tipped school officials off about the clinic. The district launched an investigation and quickly severed its ties with Kirk and his company, according to Joffrion. District leaders also made several policy changes in 2018 to ensure parents of students that undergo behavioral or mental health treatments on campus are notified.
“What I can tell you is that as soon as the district was made aware of it, the district worked with law enforcement as well as assistant district attorneys at the time to ensure that there was nothing that the school system was doing incorrectly,” Joffrion said.
Antwine, Kirk’s co-defendant, handled Medicaid claims and ran daily operations in his absence, the indictment alleges. The Baton Rouge woman was originally indicted on six counts, but signed an agreement to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud June 21. She has yet to be sentenced, court records show. Her attorney, Steven Moore, did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
Prosecutors said Kirk submitted more than 100 Medicaid claims for the group psychotherapy classes, even requesting reimbursement for students’ treatments on days when they were absent from school. When Medicaid stopped reimbursing Kirk for the psychotherapy in 2012, Kirk and his cohorts began falsely diagnosing students in the program with serious mental conditions to keep the payouts coming. Until 2015, they misdiagnosed schoolchildren with disorders like adjustment reactive disorder and acute stress reactions “despite the fact that the fraudulent diagnoses could remain in the students’ records for years,” attorneys wrote in Kirk’s indictment.
Bankston worried that intentional misdiagnoses could have a more harmful impact on children.
“They're developing their identity of who they are in this world, and to be told that they have this major mental health diagnosis can impair their sense of self,” she said. “So even when someone gets a diagnosis correctly, it's still a lot for them to cope with. But when someone gets incorrectly (diagnosed), it’s a stigma that’s placed on them for no reason and that’s really very harmful.”
Misdiagnoses are already a widespread issue plaguing the world of mental health. One study estimated that patients are told they have the wrong depressive disorder as often as 66% of the time. According to the National Institutes of Health, the nation's leading agency for medical research, the misdiagnosis rates for social anxiety disorders can reach as high as 98%.
Experts say the poor levels of detection can keep patients from having breakthroughs in their mental wellness. Dr. Christopher Leonard, the director of counseling at Wichita State University, worried that patients misdiagnosed with one disorder could cause doctors to overlook a mental illness for which they actually need to be treated. He worried that being falsely labeled with a mental health could prove a self-fulfilling prophesy for them.
“Kids can be impressionable, and if you tell them, ‘Hey you are this, or ‘Hey you have this,’ they could internalize that message,” Leonard said. “So say he was saying the kids had learning disorders. … Students that are just as capable to perform at that level … they could internalize it like, ‘I’m not good at this.’ And that's not the message young kids should be internalizing.”