The Louisiana Supreme Court announced several changes Friday to controversial rules that require all parties to keep investigations into judges confidential even after they're complete.

Under the rule changes announced Friday, the Louisiana Judiciary Commission or a hearing officer may allow judges and other parties involved in the complaint to discuss the proceedings once the commission holds a hearing over a complaint against a judge.

Previously, Judiciary Commission hearings had been cloaked in secrecy — forever — and people who file complaints are barred from speaking about them.

Until now, the only way the public in Louisiana could learn if a judge had been at the center of a judicial investigation was if the Judiciary Commission recommended that the Supreme Court discipline the judge. Fewer than 1 percent of complaints to the Judiciary Commission over the past five years have reached the threshold to become public, according to an analysis by this newspaper.

The Advocate has spent several months reporting on the confidentiality rules, which usually prevent the public from ever learning when a judge has been privately chastised by the Judiciary Commission.

One member of the Louisiana Supreme Court itself — Justice Jefferson Hughes III — was the subject of a yearslong federal investigation and a Judiciary Commission probe without the public being alerted to it, even though Hughes wrote apology letters to parties who appeared in his courtroom.

A news release from the Supreme Court regarding the rule change noted that the court voted unanimously to revise its confidentiality rules.

“Our rules should protect the integrity of the judicial discipline process while insuring public trust and confidence, and I believe these rule revisions accomplish that goal," Chief Justice Bernette Johnson said in the news release.

The revisions to the confidentiality rules do not go as far as some — including a group of Louisiana legislators — have requested. The new court rules note that people who file complaints, judges and other witnesses are still barred from speaking about those complaints "throughout the investigatory stage of the proceedings."

And even if they are eventually freed to discuss the Judiciary Commission proceedings, the documents for a Judiciary Commission proceeding "remain confidential" unless the commission recommends that the Supreme Court discipline a judge.

State Rep. Jerome Zeringue, a Houma Republican, sponsored a bill earlier this year that would have made those documents public records. The bill narrowly failed in the state's House of Representatives.

In the Supreme Court's release announcing the news, Judiciary Commission Chairman Philip Sherman defended the continued confidentiality while applauding the slight increase in transparency.

"The notion that confidentiality protects only judges is simply not true," he said. "Confidentiality primarily protects complainants and witnesses, who may otherwise be reluctant to come forward for fear of public scrutiny, retaliation, or recrimination. Without such confidentiality, instances of judicial misconduct would no doubt go unreported, to the serious detriment of the public."

