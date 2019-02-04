Lee Turner Jr.'s first-degree murder convictions in the 2011 slaying of two CarQuest Auto Parts employees in Baton Rouge will stand, Louisiana's highest court has decided.

Turner's convictions were affirmed in December, but the state Supreme Court in that ruling threw out his death sentence and ordered a new sentencing hearing.

His appellate attorneys re-urged the high court to toss the 2015 convictions and order a new trial, but the justices rejected that request last week.

Turner, formerly of New Orleans, was 21 when he fatally shot Edward "Eddie" Gurtner III, 43, of Denham Springs, and Randy Chaney, 55, of Greenwell Springs, at the CarQuest store on Airline Highway near Siegen Lane on March 27, 2011.

Turner began working for CarQuest at a different store in Baton Rouge just 11 days before the killings.

The Supreme Court said it threw out the death penalty in Turner's case because the trial judge issued a ruling in the middle of jury selection that prevented the defense from inquiring into potential jurors' ability to fairly consider voting for a life sentence in a case involving a double murder committed during an armed robbery.

Turner confessed the day after the slayings that he shot Chaney first, then Gurtner after forcing him to open the store safe. Gurtner managed the store.