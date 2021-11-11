The drug-related slaying of a Denham Springs man on North Sherwood Forest Drive two years ago was resolved this week when a Baton Rouge man was sent to prison and his co-defendant was put on probation.

The victim, Charles Dakota Arnold, 29, was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a car on Nov. 16, 2019. He later died at a hospital.

Ronald James Irvin, 53, was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty last week to manslaughter. He had been charged with second-degree murder.

Felisha Smith, 40, also of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty in July to possession of heroin and accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, and was given a suspended 10-year prison term Wednesday and put on active supervised probation for three years.

State District Judge Tarvald Smith ordered her to undergo a substance abuse evaluation and comply with all recommendations.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

+3 Man, woman arrested in connection to fatal North Sherwood Forest shooting Two people have been arrested in the slaying of a Denham Springs man who was found shot inside a car on Nov. 16 on North Sherwood Forest Drive.

Felisha Smith told investigators she had called Arnold several times the night before his death so she could buy drugs. The next day, she said, she and Irvin met Arnold at the North Sherwood Forest location and purchased narcotics from him.

She then left, leaving Irvin sitting in a car with Arnold, along with an undisclosed amount of money and other narcotics, the documents say.

After Arnold was shot, the money and drugs were gone, witnesses told investigators. Police said they believe Irvin stole the valuables from the car before shooting and killing Arnold.