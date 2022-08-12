A Geismar man faces up to 40 years in state prison after he acknowledged this week that Ascension Parish prosecutors would have proven he killed a man with a shotgun blast in 2018 had his case gone to trial this week.
In a plea agreement, Cedric Emerson, 39, admitted he left in a chess game on March 11, 2018, came back with a shotgun and that a blast from that gun killed Frederick Patterson.
Emerson also acknowledged that a gunshot residue test would have proven that he fired the shotgun had the information been presented at his trial for second-degree murder, court papers say.
The shooting happened in the 15000 block of Braud Road in Prairieville.
A day and a half into his trial this week and with his jury seated midday Wednesday, Emerson took what's known as an Alford, or best interest plea.
Acknowledging prosecutors would have proven their case at trial, he accepted the reduced charge of manslaughter and avoided a mandatory life sentence had he been convicted of the second-degree murder charge that he had faced.
As part of the deal, prosecutors also agreed not to seek a sentencing enhancement for his manslaughter conviction as a multiple offender.
Judge Cody Martin of the 23rd Judicial District set Emerson's sentencing hearing for Nov. 15 following a pre-hearing investigation.