Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada, who disappeared in 2011 and has not been found, was dismembered and disposed of in buckets, a prosecutor has disclosed for the first time in the murder case against her husband.

The disclosure by prosecutor Dana Cummings came last week in a written response to a defense motion seeking to suppress Oscar Lozada's October confession to East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's detectives.

In her filing Thursday, Cummings wrote that Lozada on Oct. 8 "willingly traveled with detectives in an attempt to guide them to the locations where he disposed of the buckets containing the dismembered body of Sylviane Finck."

The Sheriff's Office searched waterways along Interstate 10 between Baton Rouge and New Orleans last fall with the hope of finding her body, but did not report finding anything.

The woman's blood was discovered on the ceiling and walls of the garage at the family's Spring Lake Drive home in Baton Rouge after her July 2011 disappearance.

Her family last heard from her on July 5, 2011, authorities have said.

The next day, Oscar Lozada purchased two round trip tickets to Caracas, Venezuela, and also went to a home improvement store with the couple's then-4-year-old daughter and bought 15 bags of concrete mix and nine 5-gallon buckets with lids and luggage locks, his arrest warrant states.

He returned to the store the following day and purchased six large plastic bins, the warrant says.

Lozada, 43, was arrested last fall in Mexico after more than seven years on the lam. He is charged with second-degree murder and faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted on that charge. He has pleaded not guilty.

The couple's daughter is now living with her mother's family in Belgium, her mother's home country.

A hearing on Lozada's motion to suppress his confession is scheduled Monday morning.