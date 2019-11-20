From left, District Attorney Hillar Moore III, Stephen Gruver and Rae Ann Gruver, parents of Max Gruver, arrive at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse for the sentencing of former LSU student and ex-Phi Delta Theta member Matthew Naquin, who was convicted earlier this year of negligent homicide in the 2017 alcohol-related hazing death of fraternity pledge Max Gruver, Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.