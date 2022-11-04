Four years before Angel Denise Malik’s naked and battered body was found near a wooded creek in north Baton Rouge, police investigated complaints that her boyfriend, Andre Thomas, kidnapped her and beat her into unconsciousness.
Thomas was subsequently convicted on charges tied to the May 2013 abduction, but a district judge won’t allow reports of the abuse to be used as evidence in his murder trial. Thomas was indicted on allegations of second-degree murder in Malik’s death in April 2018. The 42-year-old Baton Rouge woman was missing for two weeks before she was found dead less than two miles from her home Dec. 19, 2017, Thomas’ arrest warrant says.
East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputies discovered her partially decomposed body in a woodline in the 3700 block of Victoria Drive. She was nude and had strands of rope knotted around her left wrist and right ankle, according to investigators.
The woman showed signs of abuse with obvious injuries to her face and ligature marks all over her body. East Baton Rouge parish coroner Beau Clark determined she died from blunt force injuries and asphyxiation, court records indicate.
Louisiana State Police crime scene analysts found Thomas’ DNA underneath the victim’s fingernails and on the rope attached to her corpse. Thomas, a convicted sex offender, had been arrested on a handful of charges before he became a suspect in his lover’s homicide.
East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorneys office litigators Veronika Mark and Kendall Thomas filed notices Oct. 12 that they planned use police reports from two domestic battery encounters between Thomas and Malik as evidence in his upcoming murder trial. But 19th District Judge Raymond Bigelow ruled Thursday that prosecutors can’t use the “404B evidence” to detail previous criminal allegations.
State evidentiary law precludes evidence of a defendant’s prior crimes, past deeds or wrong acts from being admitted to show the defendant’s character. Evidence can be used to prove motive, show opportunity, intent, planning, knowledge and a handful of other pertinent facts of the case.
Thomas trial was slated to begin Oct. 17, but District Judge Beau Higginbotham postponed it after prosecutors filed their notice of intent to introduce the allegations about previous abuse. The assistant district attorneys laid out their arguments for Andre Thomas’ public defender, Lyn Legier, during an Oct. 27 hearing. Prosecutors called to the stand the two Baton Rouge police detectives who handled the respective abuse claims.
One of the complaints the state intended to use was a December 2012 incident from which Malik was hospitalized at the St. James Behavioral Health Hospital. According to a Baton Rouge police report, Malik was riding with Thomas in his Honda Accord while he was drunk and smoking crack cocaine. He became upset about debts people owed him and punched her in the face repeatedly, knocking her out for an unknown amount of time, Malik told investigators.
Police never filed charges against Thomas for that complaint because investigators said they needed more information, according to court documents.
Thomas was convicted for a violent encounter that unfolded in May 2013. According to reports, he picked Malik up from her apartment for a date. When she got in his Honda, he threatened her, beat her up and held her hostage inside the vehicle for several days. Thomas subsequently pleaded guilty to a simple battery charge.
Prosecutors in their motion argued that the incidents establish a same motive and pattern of Thomas using violence to manipulate Malik.
“All of the cases establish a pattern of power and control, and how the perceived loss of that power and control results in the battery of the victim at the hands of (Thomas),” Mark wrote in her arguments.
Legier countered that the state’s motion was vague and failed to show how either case was relevant to the 2017 homicide. She added that introducing the reports posed a high risk of prejudicing Thomas in front of the jury
“(They) are intentionally trying to introduce evidence that will make the defendant’s character look bad,” Legier stated.