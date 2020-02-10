A Baker man accused in the high-profile 2018 killing of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims cannot be judged fairly by jurors chosen from the Baton Rouge area, one of his attorneys told a state judge Monday.

Dyteon Simpson, 21, is charged with second-degree murder in the Sept. 28, 2018, shooting death of the 20-year-old Sims.

Margaret Lagattuta, an East Baton Rouge Parish assistant public defender, told 19th Judicial District Judge Ron Johnson that she soon will file a motion requesting a change of venue for the trial.

Lagattuta cited the notoriety of the case and the substantial media attention it has received. Simpson, who has pleaded not guilty and remains behind bars, does not have a trial date.

Sims starred at University High and is the son of former LSU basketball player Wayne Sims, who played under then-Coach Dale Brown in the late 1980s.

Simpson is accused of shooting Wayde Sims in the face after Sims intervened in a fistfight to defend a friend outside a fraternity party just off the Southern University campus.

Police have said Simpson confessed to punching Sims' friend and then intentionally shooting Sims.

Johnson scheduled an April 7 hearing date in the case.

Simpson faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged.