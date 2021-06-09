Judge Gavel on a wooden background, Law library concept.

Two small legal practices have moved into downtown office buildings.

The Baton Rouge offices of Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore are now located on the 11th floor of the Chase North Tower, attorney Matt Bailey told the Downtown Development District Board Tuesday. Sprinkle Law Firm has moved into One American Place, said attorney Richard Sprinkle.

An appeals court has upheld a Baton Rouge man's manslaughter conviction and 37-year prison term in the 2013 killing of a man after a dice game.

Kyle Russ Jr., now 25, was accused of fatally shooting Elijah Stevenson, 21 on Iroquois Street. Russ was 18 at the time.

Stevenson was walking in the 3800 block of Iroquois about 3:50 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2013, after leaving a dice game with another person when he was approached from behind by a man on a bike, police said.

That man, known as "K.J.", also had been at the dice game and pulled a pistol from his waist band and fired shots at Stevenson, police stated.

Russ, who was charged with second-degree murder, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2019 and was sentenced to an agreed-upon prison term of 37 years.

He appealed anyway.

A three-judge panel of the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal affirmed his conviction and sentence Monday.

After the shooting, the panel noted, Russ grabbed a gun from the victim and fled. That gun, with Stevenson's DNA on it, was recovered from a location where Russ was found. In addition, Russ' DNA was found on shell casings at the scene of the fatal shooting, the panel said.

