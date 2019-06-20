The former chief fundraiser for Our Lady of the Lake hospitals admitted in federal court Thursday that he embezzled more than $550,000 over a seven-year period.
John Paul Funes, 49, pleaded guilty as charged to wire fraud and money laundering during a brief hearing before U.S. District Judge John deGravelles.
Funes served as president and chief executive officer of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm for Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and its affiliated hospitals, until he was fired in November. He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count and up to $750,000 in fines, on top of any restitution that deGravelles may order.
Federal prosecutors in Baton Rouge accused Funes this month of taking more than a half-million dollars from the foundation for his personal use.
Prosecutors alleged he flew family members and friends to LSU and New Orleans Saints football games under the guise of patient transports and also stole gift cards meant for cancer victims.
He's accused of falsifying vouchers since 2012 and creating fictitious records to cover up the thefts.
Some of the stolen funds were allegedly used improperly to pay the parent of an LSU athlete. Funes reportedly gave Foundation money to the parent, ostensibly as wages for a job, according to two sources familiar with the investigation. Those sources asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
A federal bill of information filed against Funes alleges he submitted vouchers to pay home medical care for a Children's Hospital patient, then sent 18 checks totaling $107,000 to an unnamed Floridian and the person's daughter. Neither were patients at the hospital, but Funes had a close relationship with their family, the documents state. The pair — identified only as individuals "A" and "B" — then sent about $63,000 back to Funes.
A source close to the case, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the case publicly, confirmed this week that those persons are the mother and sister of former LSU quarterback Rohan Davey. They have not been charged in the case. Davey was no longer at LSU when the alleged payments were made.
Including incentives and other benefits, the Foundation paid Funes $350,000-plus in 2017.
Funes' sentencing will occur later.