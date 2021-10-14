A young man and a teenager were indicted Thursday in the Memorial Day slaying of a toddler, a teen and another young man at a Baton Rouge apartment pool.

David Williams, 19, and Ledarrius Coleman, 16, both of the 6900 block of Ernest Morgan Road in St. Francisville, were charged with second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Reginald Thomas, 20, Dewayne Dunn Jr., 16, and Ja’Tyri Brown, 1.

Williams and Coleman, who was 15 at the time of the killings, are the alleged gunmen. Police said they are brothers.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury also considered second-degree murder charges against Christopher A. Stovall, 23, of Baton Rouge, and Darrell Edwwards, 15, of Baker, but the panel pretermitted the charges -- meaning it neither indicted nor cleared them.

The grand jury could reconsider those or other charges if additional evidence is brought before the panel in the future.

Another man, Kaleb Trejohn Turner, 20, was previously booked on second-degree murder charges in the case but his charges were not brought before the grand jury Thursday.

Latoya Coleman, the mother of Williams and Coleman, was booked previously as an accessory after the fact to murder. Arrest documents say she helped her sons escape to Texas after the killings by booking them a hotel room.

The shooting took place on May 31 at the Fairway View Apartments on College Drive. Residents were hanging out by the pool at the complex when shots rang out.

When officers arrived minutes later, just before 8 p.m., they found Thomas, Dunn and Brown suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Detectives later learned that a handful of gunmen crashed the poolside gathering and approached the two male victims. A brief struggle ensued, and the suspects began shooting Dunn and Thomas, who both died then and there.

Ja’Tyri, who was playing nearby, was struck by a stray bullet. She died a short time later in a nearby hospital just a few months shy of her second birthday.

A group that included Williams and Ledarrius Coleman allegedly stole assault-style rifles from Dunn and Thomas after they were gunned down, according to police reports. Video surveillance shows the suspects leaving the scene in a car belonging to a woman living at the complex who has cooperated with investigators.

Williams and Coleman's case has been assigned to state District Judge Fred Crifasi.