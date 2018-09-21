A 22-year-old Baton Rouge man was convicted Friday of fatally shooting a Plank Road tire shop employee who died trying to stop a 2016 holdup outside the store.

Prosecutor Lauren Corkern said in her closing arguments at the trial of Curtis Lee Brown Jr. that Jonathan Sam was a “good Samaritan” who “gave his life for another.”

“His actions spoke louder than any words I could give you,” she said of the 25-year-old Sam.

An East Baton Rouge Parish jury deliberated for about two hours before finding Brown guilty of second-degree murder and armed robbery. He faces a mandatory term of life in prison on the murder count when state District Judge Lou Daniel sentences him Oct. 11. Brown will be held without bail until then.

Felon indicted on murder, armed robbery counts in Baton Rouge tire shop killing A felon with a prior armed robbery conviction was indicted Wednesday in the Nov. 10 killing of a Plank Road tire shop employee who died while …

Corkern said what began as an armed robbery of a G&T Tires customer in the parking lot ended in the murder of Sam.

Sam, who also was armed with a gun, was putting air into the customer’s tire when an armed Brown robbed the man of his wallet. Sam was shot in the face when he tried to intervene.

“Curtis Brown caused this conflict, and he finished it,” Corkern told the jury. “He fully intended to stop Jonathan Sam from stopping him.”

Brown later bragged about dumping the .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol in the Mississippi River and burning the purple LSU hoodie he was wearing that day.

+2 Trial moved to Sept. 17 for 2016 fatal shooting during botched robbery at Plank Road tire shop The trial of a Baton Rouge man accused of fatally shooting a Plank Road tire shop employee during a botched 2016 robbery has been pushed back …

A surveillance video captured Brown with a gun in his hand outside the tire shop.

Corkern said Brown cut his hair after the shooting and fled to Dallas on a bus. He was arrested there a month after the shooting.

“That’s not what innocent people do. That’s what Curtis Brown did,” she said.

The armed robbery victim’s girlfriend, who was at the scene, recalled hearing the robber say, “Give me everything!”

“He took everything from the family of Jonathan Sam,” Corkern said of Brown.

Sam’s family said they were happy and rejoicing over the verdict but declined further comment.

Brown’s attorney, Carson Marcantel, questioned the police investigation into the incident and witness identifications of Brown during his closing argument.